‘Working on strategies to help them pursue careers’: Maharashtra minister assures medical students from Ukraine

Maharashtra medical education minister Amit Deshmukh on Wednesday assured students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine that they would not face academic losses. “We are working on alternative strategies so that they can continue to pursue their medical careers,” Deshmukh said while addressing a meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was held to analyse several aspects of how medical students from Maharashtra returning from Ukraine can be assisted on humanitarian grounds.

Presently, 250 students have registered on the website of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik. An approximate 18,000 students from India had enrolled for admission to 33 medical universities in Ukraine . Of these, at least 2000 students are from Maharashtra itself. While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is mandatory in India, there is no equivalent examination for students seeking admission to medical universities in Ukraine and Russia. Students who want to pursue their medical career in India will have to appear for the NEET examination, Lt Gen (retd), Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences , Nashik said while making a presentation at the meeting.

Dr Kanitkar said that efforts will now be stepped up to collect information from deans of various medical colleges apart from the district administration on the exact number of students and what stage of the medical course they were in. It will not be legally acceptable to accommodate them in our colleges as students have to clear the NEET examination to gain admission. “We cannot graft them onto our system. On a positive note, in the next three to six months, there is a plan to provide a foster kind of support system where online learning can take place. To ensure that they do not face academic loss, the state medical authorities for the next three to six months will liaise with universities around Russia and Ukraine and ask them their plan for these medical students. In case students want to return, they can be assisted to take up studies in universities in Russia and Georgia, Dr Kanitkar told The Indian Express.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the National Medical Commission, officials from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik, private medical college authorities and others. There are wide differences in the system of medical education in India vis-a-vis Russia and Ukraine, officials said, stating that it would be next to impossible to accommodate them in the Indian system of education.

Saurabh Vijay, Secretary, Medical Education and Drugs department, Maharashtra said the two systems (in India and that in Russia and Ukraine) were totally different. “However the Government of India is still rescuing students from the affected parts of Ukraine and today’s meeting was a broad one to discuss strategies on how best to help them,” he said.

Dr Shiv Utture, President of Maharashtra Medical Council and representative from Maharashtra on the National Medical Commission said that Wednesday’s meeting was to take a humanitarian view of the situation. As per the NMC rules, any foreign medical graduate has to appear for the examination in India after their training is over abroad and then undergo an internship programme. “NMC has a right to change rules and while previously internship was not allowed at two different places, the body has allowed students who have completed three months of internship in universities and hospitals in Ukraine to complete the remaining nine months in India. However as per the rules one cannot finish half term in Ukraine and then conduct the remaining half term in India. This is a unique situation and hence rules pertaining to the internship period have been modified,” Dr Utture told The Indian Express.