Maharashtra Medical Council mulls action against consulting surgeon Ravindra Kute following arrest over illegal abortion charge

In an official statement, the IMA said that they did not support or protect any member or office-bearer involved in violations of the PCPNDT Act. (Representative Image)

The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) Sunday told The Indian Express that they might take suo motu action against consulting surgeon Dr Ravindra Kute following his arrest for allegedly performing illegal abortions.

Dr Vinky Rughwani, Administrator, MMC, said, “The file has not been received from the appropriate authorities implementing the PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) Act yet. If there are some serious issues, then MMC can take suo motu action. We are planning to do so in this particular case.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Saturday decided to suspend the membership of Dr Kute, a former president of its Maharashtra unit. Kute was recently arrested in Ahilyanagar for allegedly violating the PCPNDT Act and remanded in police custody.