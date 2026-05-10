Maharashtra Medical Council mulls action against consulting surgeon Ravindra Kute following arrest over illegal abortion charge

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The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) Sunday told The Indian Express that they might take suo motu action against consulting surgeon Dr Ravindra Kute following his arrest for allegedly performing illegal abortions.
Dr Vinky Rughwani, Administrator, MMC, said, “The file has not been received from the appropriate authorities implementing the PCPNDT (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques) Act yet. If there are some serious issues, then MMC can take suo motu action. We are planning to do so in this particular case.”
Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Saturday decided to suspend the membership of Dr Kute, a former president of its Maharashtra unit. Kute was recently arrested in Ahilyanagar for allegedly violating the PCPNDT Act and remanded in police custody.
Dr Santosh Kulkarni, President, IMA Maharashtra, stated that the state unit has forwarded a proposal to the organisation’s national president recommending disciplinary action against Dr Kute.
“Strict action as per the rules will be taken against anyone whose actions bring disrepute to the organisation. We have decided to suspend his membership,” Dr Kulkarni said.
In an official statement, the IMA also said that they did not support or protect any member or office-bearer involved in violations of the PCPNDT Act.
“In the case of Dr Ravindra Kute, the police and the court will carry out the legal process based on the available evidence. IMA Maharashtra State has always worked shoulder to shoulder with the Maharashtra Public Health Department for the effective implementation of the PCPNDT Act and has actively participated in awareness campaigns such as ‘Beti Bachao’. This commitment will continue in the future as well,” the statement added.
Dr Kute was elected unopposed as president of the IMA state unit in 2022-23 and has a 50-bed hospital at Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar.