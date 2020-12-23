Maharashtra: Maximum 108 calls from Mumbai, Pune; majority of them Covid-related

After Mumbai, the highest number of calls for assisting Covid-19 emergencies were from Chandrapur (29,666), Solapur (21,328), Yavatmal (20,308) and Ahmednagar (19,464). (Express photo by Sahil Walia/File)

As many as 7 lakh persons were attended to by the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS)’s 108 ambulances from March till November this year across the state. Of these, 4.2 lakh persons had Covid-19.

Pune and Mumbai had made the maximum calls for 108 ambulances from March till November this year, Dr Dnyaneshwar Shelke, Chief Operating Officer, MEMS told The Indian Express. “A total of 46,584 persons (of which 19,510 were for Covid emergencies) from Pune and 46,249 from Mumbai (of which 33,381 were for Covid emergencies) had made calls to MEMS and availed of the services,” Dr Pravin Sadhale, 108 control room manager said.

After Mumbai, the highest number of calls for assisting Covid-19 emergencies were from Chandrapur (29,666), Solapur (21,328), Yavatmal (20,308) and Ahmednagar (19,464). Fewer calls for Covid emergencies were from districts like Hingoli (2,676), Washim (3,845) and Bhandara (4,697).

And as many as 22,683 persons had availed the ambulances after being injured in accidents. Also, a total of 78,594 pregnant women were assisted for delivery.

“There were a total of 11,298 calls related to intoxication/poisoning while 6,943 suffered a fall. As many as 355 calls were made for cardiac emergencies while 4,323 persons who were assaulted had availed of the service,” Dr Shelke said.

Calls for assistance during accidents were highest at Nashik (1,854) followed by Pune (1,499) whereas there were fewer calls for the same at places like Mumbai (265), Ratnagiri (204) and Sindhudurga (210).

Lokmanya hospital to train lakh volunteers to save lives

Lokmanya hospital has conducted a first responder and road safety training programme with the aim of saving lives in emergencies. “There is a need to create a forum of stakeholders in society and prepare a trained force for saving lives. We are planning to gather the heads of various NGOs to increase our reach and expand our mission, Dr Narendra Vaidya, MD, Lokmanya hospital said adding that at least a lakh volunteers would be trained.

At the programme, which was inaugurated by MLA Siddharth Shirole, Dr Vaidya spoke about the Emergency Medical Services which was started 20 years ago and said there was a need to have proper coordination and comprehensiveness in the trauma handling system. “Help during the golden hour is of prime importance. Timely medical assistance is crucial not just for trauma and accident cases but also for emergencies like heart attack, stroke, seizure and such.” According to Dr Shrikrishna Joshi, Associated Vice President of Lokmanya Group of Hospitals, they have saved more than 50,000 people and treated 1.5 lakh accidents victims. “Our services are mainly for Mumbai Pune highway, national highways,” Dr Joshi said.

