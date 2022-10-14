scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Maharashtra marketing dept official goes missing

Police said that Ghorpade left his office in Pune on Wednesday. He was spotted at a hotel in the Shirwal area, but he did not go home and was also not reachable on his phone following which his family members approached police.

Police said Ghorpade's car has been found in the Shirwal area. Search operation has been intensified considering different possibilities, police added.

SHASHIKANT GHORPADE, joint director at the state marketing department, has reportedly gone missing. His family members lodged a missing report at the Shirwal police station in Satara district on Thursday. Ajaykumar Bansal, SP, Satara said that a search operation has been launched to trace the official.

Police said that Ghorpade left his office in Pune on Wednesday. He was spotted at a hotel in the Shirwal area, but he did not go home and was also not reachable on his phone following which his family members approached police.

Police said Ghorpade’s car has been found in the Shirwal area. Search operation has been intensified considering different possibilities, police added.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 04:39:08 am
