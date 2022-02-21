Maharashtra: Man booked in Matka gambling cases shot dead in Satara

A 36-year-old history-sheeter from Bibwewadi area of Pune was shot dead in Satara district on Sunday evening. Satara police have detained two people for questioning and suspect that the murder was the fallout of a dispute over a land deal.

Officers have identified the deceased as Sanjay Patole, who had earlier been booked by Pune police in cases of Matka gambling.

The Satara police received a call on Sunday night about the murder in the district’s Shirwal area, located around 50 km from Pune city. Sleuths from Shirwal police station and the local crime branch rushed to the spot.

Patole was found dead on the seventh-floor terrace of a building in Lake Palace Society. Preliminary examination suggests he was shot dead sometime before 7.10 pm.

“The deceased has a gunshot injury on the back of his head. Preliminary probe suggests he had offences related to Matka gambling registered against him. We have detained two people for questioning and our teams are working on multiple leads,” an officer from Satara police said.

He added, “It seems the murder was the fallout of a dispute over a land deal. Further investigation is on.”