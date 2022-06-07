Maharashtra man arrested for Lashkar-e-Toiba links sent to judicial custody

Mohammed Junaid Mohammed Ata (28), who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged involvement in funding and recruitment for banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, was remanded in judicial custody by a Pune court Tuesday. He was remanded in judicial custody, as the stipulated 14-day period of police custody ended.

He had been working at the shop of a scrap dealer in Dapodi. The state ATS had arrested Junaid, who hails from Khamgaon taluka of Buldhana district of Maharashtra, on May 23.

The ATS had arrested another suspect – Aftab Hussain Shah from Kishtwar Jammu and Kashmir – in the same case on June 1.

Junaid was produced before the court after the first police custody ended on June 3. He was further remanded in police custody till Tuesday.

Along with Junaid and Shah, the ATS had named Hamidullah Zargar from Kulgam and Omar from Jammu and Kashmir, as wanted persons in the case.

An offence in the case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 121A (conspiracy towards waging or attempting to wage war against government of India), 153A (promoting communal enmity), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.