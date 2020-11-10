Maharashtra: Man arrested for ‘stealing antique weapon from Udayanraje Bhosale’s residence’

Police subsequently arrested the man, identified as Deepak Sutar (26), who had allegedly stolen the display weapon from Bhosale's residence in Jalmandir Palace. (Representational)

Satara District Police has arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly stealing an antique firearm from the residence of BJP Member of Parliament Udayanraje Bhosale.

A staffer from Shahupuri police station in Satara received a tip-off on Monday afternoon about a person trying to sell an antique pistol made of silver to a jeweler in Satara town. Police subsequently arrested the man, identified as Deepak Sutar (26), who had allegedly stolen the display weapon from Bhosale’s residence in Jalmandir Palace.

“Our probe revealed that Sutar was one of the crew members doing construction work inside Jalmandir Palace, and he stole the weapon on Monday morning. He was caught in the afternoon. The family members had not realised that the weapon was gone because not much time had lapsed,” said Assistant Inspector Vishal Waikar of Shahupuri police station.

