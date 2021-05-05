Maharashtra: Man arrested for ‘raping’ differently-abled minor girl in Bhosari

The victim's mother lodged a complaint at the Bhosari police station.

A 16-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly raped in the Bhosari area on Tuesday evening. The police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the crime.

The accused, who is known to the victim’s family allegedly came to their house at around 5.30 pm and ‘raped’ the girl.

The accused has been arrested under sections 376 (2)(j)(a) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).