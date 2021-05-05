scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
Maharashtra: Man arrested for ‘raping’ differently-abled minor girl in Bhosari

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 5, 2021 12:31:42 pm
The victim's mother lodged a complaint at the Bhosari police station.

A 16-year-old differently-abled girl was allegedly raped in the Bhosari area on Tuesday evening. The police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the crime.

The accused, who is known to the victim’s family allegedly came to their house at around 5.30 pm and ‘raped’ the girl.

The accused has been arrested under sections 376 (2)(j)(a) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

