Maharashtra man sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape, sexual abuse of 5-year-old

A special court in Pimpri Chinchwad has sentenced 40-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for the rape and sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl in Pune.

The court pronounced the judgment on September 22 in the case registered at a Pimpri-Chinchwad police station in April this year. The convict was prosecuted under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the police, the case was registered on April 3, following which the investigation was completed and a chargesheet was filed before the court within 30 days. The prosecution had sought an expedited trial, following which the special court completed the hearing and delivered its verdict on September 22.