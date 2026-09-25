Maharashtra man sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape, sexual abuse of 5-year-old

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A special court in Pimpri Chinchwad has sentenced 40-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for the rape and sexual abuse of a five-year-old girl in Pune.
The court pronounced the judgment on September 22 in the case registered at a Pimpri-Chinchwad police station in April this year. The convict was prosecuted under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to the police, the case was registered on April 3, following which the investigation was completed and a chargesheet was filed before the court within 30 days. The prosecution had sought an expedited trial, following which the special court completed the hearing and delivered its verdict on September 22.
The court sentenced the convict to 20 years’ imprisonment under BNS Section 64(1) (rape) and Section 65(2) (rape of a woman under 12 years of age), with a fine of Rs 10,000 under each section. He was also sentenced under BNS Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 351 (criminal intimidation), with a three-year sentence under each. Under the POCSO Act, he was sentenced to 20 years under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), and five years under Section 8 (sexual assault), along with fines. All the sentences are to be served concurrently.
The prosecution examined witnesses and presented evidence before the court to establish the charges. A special public prosecutor represented the prosecution, while a court liaison officer assisted with coordination during the proceedings. Police officials said the case was investigated with priority given to the safety and protection of the minor victim.