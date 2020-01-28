Maharashtra likely to get its own educational TV channel

The idea behind launching the channels is to help students in rural and remote areas where IT infrastructure has not penetrated so well. (Representational Image)The idea behind launching the channels is to help students in rural and remote areas where IT infrastructure has not penetrated so well. (Representational Image) The idea behind launching the channels is to help students in rural and remote areas where IT infrastructure has not penetrated so well. (Representational Image)The idea behind launching the channels is to help students in rural and remote areas where IT infrastructure has not penetrated so well. (Representational Image)

(Written by Alifiya Nalwala)

Maharashtra may soon have its own educational channel. Senior officials in the state Education department were recently sent on a visit to Gandhinagar where the Bhaskarcharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics (BISAG) is located to study feasibility and working for the same.

In 2017, under the Swayam Prabha scheme, the HRD Ministry had started streaming 32 direct-to-home (DTH) television channels to broadcast programmes for school and university students on 24X7 basis using the GSAT-15 satellite. The channels are uplinked from BISAG, Gandhinagar, while the contents are provided by various IITs, UGC, CEC, IGNOU, NCERT and NIOS.

The idea behind launching the channels is to help students in rural and remote areas where IT infrastructure has not penetrated so well. In a recent notification to state governments, the Union ministry has asked the former to start their own educational channels and visit BISAG to study the same. Dinkar Patil, director of (secondary) education who also heads Maharashtra Academic Authority (former SCERT) visited BISAG last week for the study.

“About a fortnight ago, we received the letter from MHRD and hence we left for Gujarat to study what can be done. We learnt that they have the technical ability to provide us with any number of channels, if we wish we can have one channel each also from Class 1 to 10… Our plan is to start one channel, content for the same will be prepared at SCERT. We can initially start with six hours of content, which can be repeated every four hours, schools can choose to stream at a time of their convenience depending on their school hours,” said Patil. He added that the channel can be used for not just schooling students but to also help them prepare for various competitive exams.

