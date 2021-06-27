Maharashtra likely to cut college and exam fees, Samant to meet V-Cs of state-run universities

Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said as far as admission process for non-professional courses were concerned, it will be decided later if a CET will be conducted or admissions will be based on Class XII results. (Representational)

The Maharashtra higher education department wants all state-run universities to reduce college and exam fees for students, keeping in mind financial difficulties that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought on. Announcing the same on Sunday, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said a meeting had been scheduled next week with vice-chancellors of all state universities to discuss the matter.

Recently, the management council of Nagpur University resolved to reduce exam and college fees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Appreciating the same, Samant said all other state universities should follow suit. “A letter in this regard is being sent from my office to all the universities and, next week, the same matter will be discussed with all vice-chancellors at a meeting I have scheduled,” he said.

Two days ago, Samant had announced a rebate of Rs 16,250 to engineering students enrolled in government-aided institutes, as they had not been using library, gymkhana and other facilities on campus since offline lectures had not taken place in over a year.

Samant, who was asked by the media if private institutes would also be asked to follow suit, said a fee regulation committee (FRA) had been set up. “For several months, the formation of FRA was delayed due to the Covid-19 situation, but it has been formed now. I had a meeting with the panel two days ago and have asked it to make recommendations keeping student welfare in mind,” he added.

Asked about the new academic year, he said Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) for professional courses will be conducted by the end of July to meet the September deadline set by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for starting the new session.

He also said as far as admission process for non-professional courses were concerned, it will be decided later if a CET will be conducted or admissions will be based on Class XII results. “Once we get the marking pattern, experts have studied mark sheets and results, only then it can decided whether to conduct CET or go as per results,” he added.

Samant was in Pune to interact with teachers’ outfits that have been protesting since June 21, seeking recruitment in universities. “We had promised to fill up all 4,074 approved posts; the process for 1,600 posts has already been completed. The process for remaining posts were on hold due to the pandemic, but the file has been processed. It is awaiting approval of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, following which a government resolution will be issued. Besides, we are going to start a new survey to identify vacant teaching posts as of today,” he said.

He also said remuneration per hour for teachers on clock-hour basis was also discussed and will be revised across classes. For undergraduate programmes, remuneration per has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 615, and from Rs 150 to Rs 250 for practical classes. For postgraduate courses, it has been increased from Rs 600 to Rs 750 for lectures and Rs 250 to Rs 300 for practical sessions,” Samant added.