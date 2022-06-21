Maharashtra Legislative Council elections: Cong objects as two ailing BJP Pune MLAs vote, EC overrules

There was high drama during State Legislative Council polls as the Congress complained that two BJP MLAs from Pune, who are suffering from serious ailments, voted with the help of assistants. The two MLAs, Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, had rushed to the State Legislature in Mumbai from Pune Monday morning.

The Congress urged the Election Commission (EC) to declare their vote as invalid. However, the Election Commission overruled and held their vote valid. In their defence, the BJP submitted that they had sought permission from the State Election Commission for providing assistants to the MLAs.

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan said the two legislators signed on the EC’s register. “If they could sign on the register, there was no need for an assistant to be with them to fill in the preferential ballot paper during the election,” he said.

Mukta Tilak, who represents Kasba Peth constituency in Pune city, reached the State Legislature in Pune around 11.15 am. “Loyalty to the party matters for me,” Tilak told reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan. Top BJP leaders such as Pravin Darekar and Girish Mahajan rushed to receive her. Mahajan said, “We had told the MLAs that they should make it only if they are in a condition to travel. Mukta tai is in a better condition than Laxman bhau…Our leader Devendra Fadnavis told Laxmanbhau not to come. But he insisted that he will make it,” said Mahajan. Jagtap is a BJP MLA from Chinchwad constituency.

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “Both Mukta tai and Laxman Jagtap reached Mumbai despite severe health issues. Laxmanbhau had a fever. I told him not to come and take care of his health. But he is a committed and courageous leader. I salute them both.”

BJP State leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “Both Laxman Jagtap and Mukta tai are Warriors of Democracy. By taking objection to their voting, the Congress has shown itself in poor light. And finally they fell flat on their face.”

BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad leader Sarang Kamtekar said, “Despite great risk to their lives, both MLAs showed their courage and commitment to the party. They are inspirational leaders. The objection raised by Congress seemed to be part of their politics. They could have avoided doing this….”

Tilak and Jagtap had taken similar permission from the ECI for casting their votes in the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.