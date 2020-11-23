Maharashtra: Last rites of soldier performed with full military honours at Kolhapur village

Patil was deployed on a forward post in the Nowshera Sector.

The last rites of Havildar Sangram Shivaji Patil, a 38-year-old Army soldier from Kolhapur district who died in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on Saturday, were performed at his native village on Monday morning with full military honours.

Havildar Patil was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries in unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army, in the form of mortar shelling and small-arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera Sector, in the early hours of November 21. Patil was deployed on a forward post in the Nowshera Sector.

His mortal remains were flown from Jammu to Pune on Sunday evening and his last rites were performed around 9.30 am on Monday with full military honours at his native Nigave Khalsa village in Karvir taluka of Kolhapur district. The funeral pyre was lit by his father amid a three-volley gun salute as a large number of family members, friends and villagers paid their last respects.

Patil is survived by his parents Shivajirao and Satabai, wife Hemlata, six-year-old son Shaurya, two-year-old daughter Shivaswi and his brother Sandeep’s family.

The Southern Command of the Indian Army tweeted on Monday, “Nation pays homage to Hav Patil Sangram Shivaji from Maratha Light Infantry on his final journey at Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Gallant warrior made Supreme Sacrifice in line of duty at Nowshera. Lt Gen CP Mohanty, GOC-in-C and all ranks of the Southern Command pay deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Patil is the second soldier from Kolhapur district to have lost his life in ceasefire violation along the LoC within a week

Over a week ago, another soldier from Kolhapur district, 20-year-old Rushikesh Ramchandra Jondhale, was among the four Army personnel killed in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Uri and Gurez sectors at multiple locations.

