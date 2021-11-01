Maharashtra: Last date for ITI admissions extended to November 18

The deadline to apply for admissions to courses at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) has been extended to November 18, 2021, a circular issued by the Director-General of Training, New Delhi said. Earlier, the last date was October 30.

In Maharashtra, over 90 per cent of seats have been allotted within the earlier stipulated admission period during the four Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds conducted between September and October this year. Accordingly, 83,744 students have enrolled in government ITIs and 27,784 have got seats in private ITIs.

In 2021-2022, the number of students set to pursue education at ITIs is higher than 2020, when the state had awarded admissions to a total of 1,06,530 students.

There are 417 government ITIs with a student intake capacity of over one lakh and an additional 550 private ITIs with a student capacity of 45,000 in Maharashtra, which has one of the largest number of ITIs in the country.

The admissions into government ITIs jumped from 83.87 per cent in 2020 to 90.72 per cent this year, whereas the admissions into private ITIs marginally dropped from 51.87 per cent to 51.51 per cent between 2020 and 2021, respectively. The number of students opting for ITIs is now set to rise by a few hundreds at least over the next fortnight.

Those students who missed out on participating in ITI admissions can visit https://admission.dvet.gov.in/ enroll online in the CAP for seeking admission into any ITIs in Maharashtra. Maharashtra’s Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) has provided mahaITI, a mobile-based application, where the admission-related processes and information can be gathered. The app is free for download available on Google Play Store.