‘Electoral corruption’: Supriya Sule attacks Mahayuti over ‘Ladki Bahin’ purge

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said the scheme was an election stunt by the Mahayuti to retain power and now that elections are over, they have started reducing the beneficiaries. (File)

Terming the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme without verifying the eligibility criteria of the beneficiaries as “electoral corruption”, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday took on the ruling Mahayuti government over deleting one crore women from the beneficiary list.

“The beneficiaries for the Ladki Bahin scheme were 2.6 crore before the Assembly polls in 2024 but now the government website puts the number of beneficiaries at 1.12 crore. The state government says the number will be 1.6 crore. This means the beneficiaries have reduced by around one crore now after the state government found that many of them were ineligible for the scheme,” Sule said.