‘Electoral corruption’: Supriya Sule attacks Mahayuti over ‘Ladki Bahin’ purge

The NCP (SP) leader said the scheme was an election stunt by the Mahayuti to retain power and now that elections are over, they have started reducing the beneficiaries.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 09:24 PM IST
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said the scheme was an election stunt by the Mahayuti to retain power and now that elections are over, they have started reducing the beneficiaries. (File)NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said the scheme was an election stunt by the Mahayuti to retain power and now that elections are over, they have started reducing the beneficiaries. (File)
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Terming the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme without verifying the eligibility criteria of the beneficiaries as “electoral corruption”, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Tuesday took on the ruling Mahayuti government over deleting one crore women from the beneficiary list.

“The beneficiaries for the Ladki Bahin scheme were 2.6 crore before the Assembly polls in 2024 but now the government website puts the number of beneficiaries at 1.12 crore. The state government says the number will be 1.6 crore. This means the beneficiaries have reduced by around one crore now after the state government found that many of them were ineligible for the scheme,” Sule said.

The NCP (SP) leader said the scheme was an election stunt by the Mahayuti to retain power and now that elections are over, they have started reducing the beneficiaries. “I’m not shocked that they have reduced the number of beneficiaries. The state government found that many women employees of the state government and men too were availing the benefit of the scheme,” she said.

Also read | As young women voters, why must we be ‘laadli’ and ‘behen’ instead of citizens?

Sule said the state government should clarify on what criteria it accepted the beneficiaries for the scheme ahead of the Assembly elections but now found them ineligible. “The state government says the beneficiary list will be freezed at 1.6 crore, which means one crore women included in the scheme are now out of the beneficiary list. Who got their form filled and verified,” she said, adding, “How was the scheme implemented like this. There should be a transparent enquiry into it. This is nothing but electoral corruption or cheating.”

Sule said crime was increasing in Pune and the city was becoming the crime capital of the state. “The city police has written to me that crimes are actually reducing in the city. I am raising the issue as a Punekar. It’s our moral responsibility to take care of the people of this city. There is a data mismatch on crime in Pune between that provided by the city police and that provided by the state and Union Home ministry,” she said.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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