Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship: Traffic restrictions in place for 4 days on Pune Ahilyanagar Highway

The order is applicable to vehicles engaged in essential services such as fire brigade, police vehicles, ambulances, PMPML, and State Transport buses.

The Pune City police have notified traffic changes for heavy vehicles for Pune Ahilyanagar Highway starting Wednesday, March 18, till March 22 in the Wagholi area of Pune, which will host the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship over four days.

The prestigious Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Tournament is being held in Wagholi from March 18 to 22, marking the 68th edition of the state’s premier wrestling championship. The event is expected to see participation from over 800 wrestlers across Maharashtra, making it one of the biggest editions hosted in Pune.

Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, Pune City, issued a notification for temporary traffic changes for four days on Pune Ahilyanagar Road, excluding vehicles engaged in essential services such as fire brigade, police vehicles, ambulances, etc.