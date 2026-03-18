Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship: Traffic restrictions in place for 4 days on Pune Ahilyanagar Highway

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The Pune City police have notified traffic changes for heavy vehicles for Pune Ahilyanagar Highway starting Wednesday, March 18, till March 22 in the Wagholi area of Pune, which will host the prestigious Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship over four days.
The prestigious Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Tournament is being held in Wagholi from March 18 to 22, marking the 68th edition of the state’s premier wrestling championship. The event is expected to see participation from over 800 wrestlers across Maharashtra, making it one of the biggest editions hosted in Pune.
Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, Pune City, issued a notification for temporary traffic changes for four days on Pune Ahilyanagar Road, excluding vehicles engaged in essential services such as fire brigade, police vehicles, ambulances, etc.
During peak morning hours and from 2 pm to 11 pm, movement and parking of all types of heavy vehicles, goods transport vehicles, dumpers, RMC mixers, bulk cement vehicles, JCBs, road rollers, tractors, and similar heavy vehicles will be prohibited on Pune Ahilyanagar Road, from Lonikand to Kharadi Bypass and on internal roads connecting to this main road.
The order is applicable to vehicles engaged in essential services such as fire brigade, police vehicles, ambulances, PMPML, and State Transport buses.
Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj death anniversary event
Meanwhile, for the event marking the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Vadhu Budruk village, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has issued orders to divert traffic in the area through alternate routes on Wednesday.
Heavy vehicles travelling from Koregaon Bhima towards Chakan-Pabal will be diverted via Koregaon Bhima-Sanaswadi-Shikrapur-Gas Phata-Wajewadi Chaufula route. Similarly, heavy vehicles coming from Chakan-Pabal towards Pune will be diverted via Wajewadi Chowfula-Gas Phata-Shikrapur-Sanaswadi-Koregaon Bhima route.
Vehicles of devotees coming from the Koregaon Bhima side will not be allowed to proceed beyond the designated stoppage point near the institution. Likewise, vehicles of devotees arriving via Chakan and Pabal routes will not be permitted beyond the parking stoppage point on the Vadhu-Wajewadi Chowfula Road.