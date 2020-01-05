Maharashtra Kesari: Day after Atkale’s gold, his brother wins 57-kg mat title

An ongoing bout at Maharashtra Kesari at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Saturday. (Photo: Rajesh Stephen) An ongoing bout at Maharashtra Kesari at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Saturday. (Photo: Rajesh Stephen)

A day after his brother Abasaheb clinched the gold medal in the 57-kg weight category (mud), Solapur’s Jyotiba Atkale clinched the mat title in the same weight category at the 63rd edition of Maharashtra Kesari on Saturday.

Jyotiba, who trains at Kaka Pawar Talim in Katraj, defeated Ramesh Ingavle of Kolhapur 11-5. The bronze medal went to Beed’s Atish Todkar and Pune’s Sanket Thakur. In the 79-kg weight category (mat) final, Solapur’s Ramchandra Kamble defeated Osmanabad wrestler Ravindra Khare 14-3 in a one-sided encounter.

