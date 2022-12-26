Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Demanding end to ‘gulamgiri’, hundreds march from Belagavi to Kolhapur

Hundreds of citizens, activists, political leaders and workers from Belagavi and Kolhapur participated in a protest march against the alleged violation of fundamental rights of Marathi-speaking people living in border area of Karnataka on Monday. Marching from Belagavi to Kolhapur, the protesters demanded an end to their “gulamgiri” (slavery) and urged 48 Parliamentarians from Maharashtra to “raise their plight” in Parliament. They also urged political parties in the state to observe a one-day Maharashtra bandh in support of Marathi-speaking people of “Belgaum which was renamed as Belagavi by Karnataka government”.

The protest march was carried out under the banner of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), which has been fighting for the rights of Marathi-speaking people in border areas of Karnataka. As the protesters arrived in Kagal in Kolhapur district, they were given a rousing welcome. The rally then moved to Kolhapur city where political leaders and workers from parties such as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena and the Congress welcomed them amidst loud cheer at Shivaji Chowk. After garlanding the statue of Rajashree Shahu Maharaj at Dasara Chowk, the march headed for the Collectorate, where a memorandum was submitted around 3 pm.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the morcha, Manohar Kinikar, vice-president of MES, said, “We submitted a memorandum to the Collectorate with a demand that it be forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In the memorandum, we have highlighted how the Karnataka government has subjected us to ‘gulamgiri’ (slavery). We have pointed out how our fundamental rights bestowed on every citizen of this country by the Constitution are being violated. We are not allowed to hold morcha, rallies or meetings. We are arrested if we hold meetings or raise our voice against our humiliation. Non-bailable cases are being slapped on us. We are being forced to learn Kannada language.”

Kinikar said in view of the “continued humiliation and harassment” of the Marathi-speaking people, the MES has appealed to Maharashtra MPs belonging to all the parties to raise “our plight in Parliament so that we are free from the ‘gulamgiri’ of Karnataka government.”

Anil Patil, former MLA and a member of MES, said, “Besides urging MPs to raise our plight in Parliament, we are also urging all political parties to join hands and observe Maharashtra bandh in our support. We want people of Maharashtra to stand in solidarity with us as we are being subjected to humiliation and our constitutional rights are violated by the Karnataka government and its police.”

Patil said, “There are 48 MPs from different political parties in Maharashtra. Besides, there are MPs from different parties in Rajya Sabha. For the sake of people of Belgaum (Belagavi), they should forget their political differences and ideologies. They should join hands and raise our issue in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We are confident if our issue resonates in Parliament, the government will be forced to act and end our ‘gulamgiri’ and daily humiliation. We request whole of Maharashtra to stand in unison behind us. The Marathi-speaking people are going through terrible time for past 60 years and are hoping for justice…The people of Maharashtra, political parties and political leaders should support us in our fight for our constitutional rights,” Patil said.

Kinikar said, “On December 19, the MES wanted to hold a rally against the state legislature session in Belgaum (Belgavi) like every year but the government imposed section 144 and took us into custody.” He added: “Likewise, we are not allowed to hold meetings, rallies and protest marches throughout the year. They are forcing us to put up boards in Kannada language. They want our children to learn Kannada language from class one. The voices of Marathi people are being muzzled daily and Maharashtra cannot remain silent.”