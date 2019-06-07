Maharashtra: Junnar-Ambegaon mango festival begins today

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation has organised the Junnar Ambegaon Mango Festival-2019 for people who want to go directly to the farms to eat and buy mangoes. The festival will get underway on June 7, 8, 9, and June 15 and 16 in Junnar and Ambegaon.

Advertising

Konkan’s Ratnagiri and Devgarh Hapus mangoes are famous not only across India but around the world. Like Konkan’s mangoes, the mangoes of Junnar and Ambegaon are also very sweet, said Chandrakant Jaiswal, Deputy General Manager and divisional tourism head at MTDC.

Due to the pollution-free environment, the natural cultivation of the Malshej mountain range and the water, taste, shape, colour and form of mangoes is different here. The festival will be jointly organised with Malshej ghat holiday resort to promote rural and agriculture tourism.

Mango farmers from at least eight places in the region will be encouraged to get enrolled in the MTDC’s bed and breakfast scheme to promote rural tourism. “We will be taking tourists to these mango orchards and expect people from Ahmednagar, Nashik, Pune and other cities,” said Jaiswal. “We have put location maps and the distance between the villages is barely 10-12 km, so customers can visit the mango farms, check the varieties and collect more information about the king of fruits,” he added. The festival is being organised in the fields of Lenyadri, Girawali of Junnar Taluka and Bhimashankar, Shinoli, Pimpalgaon and Gangapur in Ambegaon area.