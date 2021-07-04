Maharashtra joins coalition of states to fight climate change

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Environment, announced Maharashtra’s entry and its future efforts towards becoming a climate-resilient state. (File)

MAHARASHTRA HAS joined the coalition of 200-odd global states and regions fighting climate change with Under2, an international non-profit organization working to combat climate change.

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Environment, announced Maharashtra’s entry and its future efforts towards becoming a climate-resilient state.

He said, “The state is taking concrete green steps in coordination with other ministries to tackle climate change. Maharashtra is keen to work with its global counterparts and share the critical insights we all have observed through our interventions.”

Being the second-most populous state in the country and having large-scale weather varied conditions, vast coast-line and drought-prone areas, Maharashtra is at a higher risk of facing the effects of climate change in future.

“As one of the largest Indian states, this is a welcome boost for environmental leadership provided for the planet in South Asia,” said Tim Ash Vie, Director, Under2 Coalition Secretariat at the climate group. The group was constituted in 2015 with over 230 governments committing to the Paris Agreement.