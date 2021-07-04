Maharashtra joins 200 international states to fight climate change

The second-most populous state in the country is at a higher risk of facing the effects of climate change in future, given its vast coast-line and drought-prone areas. (File)

Maharashtra has joined the 200-odd global states and regions fighting climate change in collaborationg with Under-2, an international non-profit organization working in climate mitigation.

Aaditya Thackeray, state minister for Environment, announced Maharashtra’s entry and its future efforts towards becoming a climate-resilient state.

He said, “The state is taking concrete green steps in coordination with other ministries to tackle climate change. Maharashtra is keen to work with its global counterparts and share the critical insights we all have observed through our interventions.”

“As one of the largest Indian states, this is a welcome boost for environmental leadership provided for the planet in South Asia,” said Tim Ash Vie, director, Under-2 Coalition Secretariat at the Climate Group.

This group was constituted in 2015 with over 230 governments committing to the Paris Agreement.

