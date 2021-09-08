Maharashtra: Give inputs for better implementation of IT policy, says minister Satej Patil

Minister of State for IT and Home Satej Patil has urged NASSCOM, the Software Export Association Pune (SEAP) and other industry associations to help the state government in creating a district-wise database for better implementation of policies conceived by the Maharashtra government.

Responding to an appeal made by industrialist Anand Deshpande, Patil, through a series of tweets in Tuesday, said the state government was fully receptive to the suggestions. He also said that the government was planning to start well-equipped nodal centres and the ideas for better implementation were welcome.

Deshpande had suggested that the state government should develop tier 2 and 3 cities and towns in a way that they attract employees to work from there. He has suggested that the state government should ensure that employees working for leading players in the IT industry should get facilities, which are available in the cities of their corporate offices, in these tier 2 and 3 cities to retain this workforce.

In response, the minister said the government was open to suggestions supporting their idea of developing smaller cities and towns for IT sector. “We are also planning to start government-run well-equipped nodal centres where IT employees can come and work for their respective companies. All ideas are welcome in this regard,” Patil said.

The minister had recently announced that the Maharashtra government was drawing up an IT policy to focus on the development of tier 2 and 3 cities to attract software companies.