Maharashtra issues notification to police jurisdictions for removal of abandoned vehicles, lays down SOP

In a notification issued to the heads of police jurisdictions in Maharashtra, the state government has laid down a standard operating procedure (SOP) for removal of abandoned vehicles on public roads. It has also directed them to set up a system to address future complaints regarding such vehicles.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation in the last week of September, the high court had rapped the government for failing to put in place any guideline to remove abandoned vehicles on the roads. The government on Tuesday issued the notification to all the heads of police jurisdictions, including the cities, districts and heads of government railway police units.

Referring to the observation of the high court, the notification issued by the home department said, “First, the complaints received about the abandoned vehicles should be recorded in a separate book. The officer heading the local jurisdiction should visit the spot. If the vehicle poses immediate danger to people or traffic, it should be removed by the concerned authority. If an abandoned vehicle is not posing any immediate danger, the officer should initially search for the owner of the vehicle by using a public address system in the vicinity and paste a notice on the vehicle to contact the police. If the owner does not contact, the registered address of the owner should be found from the RTO and notice should be issued for the removal of the vehicle. If no response is received, the vehicle should be removed as per the procedure.”

The notification also stated that a space to keep these vehicles should be provided by the local civic body or district administration. It further laid down the detailed guidelines for setting up a grievance resolution system — a facility to register complaints through SMS, messenger texts and emails along with complaints given in person or writing.

“A nodal officer should be appointed to supervise the adherence to standard operating procedures and functioning of grievance resolution system. Regular reports should be furnished to the government,” the notification added.

An official from the home department said, “These guidelines were necessary for an efficient and permanent system to address the issue and also consider the possibility of wrong vehicles being removed. We will ensure that these directives are followed in each of the jurisdictions.”

