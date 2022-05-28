Maharashtra: International chess tournament from May 31

IN AN attempt to restart grandmaster-level tournaments in the state, the Maharashtra Chess Association under the All India Chess Federation (AICF) is all set to organise the first Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament for players rated above 2000.

The tournament will be played from May 31 to June 8 at the Boxing Hall of Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

The inauguration will be held on May 31 in the presence of Sunil Kedar, State Cabinet Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, and Devendra Fadnavis, former Chief Minister , Grandmaster Nigel Short will also be present at the event.

“The tournament is the second leg of open grandmaster tournaments under AICF, which started in Bhubaneshwar last week and three consecutive matches will be held in Visakhapatnam, Chennai and Madurai. We are striving to make this tournament an annual affair that players can benefit from. We have lost a lot of time owing to the pandemic but now, the tournaments are lined up for the players to pick and choose from,” said Niranjan Godbole, Honorary Secretary, MCA.