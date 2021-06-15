Maharashtra Intelligence Academy receives quality management system standard of ISO:9001:2015

The academy conducts training modules in intelligence gathering, anti-sabotage operations, VIP protection, maritime security and sensitive installations security, along with others for understanding facets of terrorism and fundamentalism. (Representational Photo/File)

The Pune-based Maharashtra Intelligence Academy (MIA), which trains officers and personnel from police forces and allied services in a range of subjects related to intelligence and security domains, has received the quality management system standard of ISO:9001:2015, said academy officials.

The MIA, located in Ramtekdi area, was established in 2009 following the merger of the erstwhile Special Protection Training Centre in Pune and Special Branch Training Centre of Mumbai. The academy trains direct recruits in State Intelligence Department and other officials and personnel from the Maharashtra Police, as well as personnel from several other security and state police establishments in the country.

The academy conducts training modules in intelligence gathering, anti-sabotage operations, VIP protection, maritime security and sensitive installations security, along with others for understanding facets of terrorism and fundamentalism. The academy also conducts language training classes in Urdu, Bengali, Telugu, Madia Gondi, Gurumukhi and Kashmiri.

Mahadev Tambde, director and special inspector general at the MIA, said in a press statement, “The Maharashtra Intelligence Academy has emerged as a leading training establishment in the state. Because of high training standards and adherence to quality management systems, the academy received the ISO:9001:2015 standards on June 9.”

The MIA has conducted as many as 737 modules, in which 5,528 and 15,519 officers and personnel respectively received training in a range of subjects offered at the establishment.