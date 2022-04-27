scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Maharashtra: Inmate attacks Kolhapur prison superintendent with sharp object

Jail superintendent Chandramani Indulkar sustained injuries to his hand and neck. Officials said that the 39-year-old inmate, identified as Sanjay Mishra, attacked Indulkar when he was on his routine morning rounds of the prison.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 27, 2022 3:50:42 pm
A first information report (FIR) in the matter is being registered at the Rajwada police station in Kolhapur, said the police.(Representational)

A murder convict serving life imprisonment attacked the superintendent of Kolhapur central prison in Maharashtra with a sharp piece of tin inside the jail premises, said the police.

Jail superintendent Chandramani Indulkar sustained injuries to his hand and neck, said the police. Officials said that the 39-year-old inmate, identified as Sanjay Mishra, attacked Indulkar when he was on his routine morning rounds of the prison located in the Kalamba area.

A first information report (FIR) in the matter is being registered at the Rajwada police station in Kolhapur, said the police.

Indulkar told The Indian Express: “The injury on my neck is minor because I evaded the second charge before he was restrained by the guards.”

He added: “The inmate was convicted to life imprisonment in 2011. In 2018, he was moved to the Ratnagiri open prison after becoming eligible based on good behaviour. However, he attacked a prison guard in Ratnagiri in 2020. In September 2021, he was moved to the Kolhapur prison again. Recently, a newly admitted inmate complained of misbehaviour by Mishra. We took action against him and served a memo to him. However, despite this record, he was asking that he be instituted for guard duty which is allotted to inmates.”

