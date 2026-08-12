Over 6,000 industrial units in Pune shuttered in last five years: Union Ministry

Maharashtra industrial closures crossed 36,211 in five years, with Pune, Mumbai City and Thane recording the highest number of shutdowns.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneAug 12, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Over 6,000 industrial units in Pune shuttered in last five years: Union MinistryThe MP said he has also asked for details as to whether the government proposes tax incentives and location- based benefits to attract genuine industries to rural and backward districts of Maharashtra to generate employment. (AI generated image)
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As many as 6,433 industrial units have shut shop in Pune district in the last five years. In the same period, 12,009 industrial units have closed down in Mumbai city while 4,704 have shut down in Thane district. Collectively, Maharashtra has seen closure of over 36,211 industrial units in the last five years, the Ministry of Corporator Affairs, Government of India wrote in a reply Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje, who represents the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking To The Indian Express on Wednesday, Waje said he had sought written reply from the Ministry last month regarding the number of private companies that closed operations in Maharashtra during the last five years, sector-wise and district-wise, particularly in industrial hubs like Nashik, Pune and Sambhajinagar, where thousands of workers’ livelihoods is at stake. ”The Ministry provided me with the information on Monday,” he said.

”At the same time, I had sought details of whether the government is aware that a majority of displaced employees have received neither rehabilitation nor statutory dues, and the steps taken to ensure payment of Provident Fund, gratuity and pending wages; whether any special rehabilitation package is being implemented for workers affected by company closures in Maharashtra,” he said.

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The MP said he has also asked for details as to whether the government proposes tax incentives and location- based benefits to attract genuine industries to rural and backward districts of Maharashtra to generate employment.

Waje said the Ministry in its reply said Companies Act, 2013 and IBC have provisions regarding liquidation and dissolution. ”Provisions regarding removing the name of companies from the register of companies, are dealt with under the Companies Act ,2013,” the Ministry said while providing details of the number of private companies which have been liquidated, dissolved or struck off.

”As per the details provided by the Ministry, Mumbai City has the highest number of closure of industries at 12,000 in the last five years, followed by Pune which has seen closure of 6,433 industries units and Thane district where 4000 industrial units have shut shop,” he said.

The MP said the Minister has not provided information on the workers affected due to closure of operations of private companies. ”The Ministry said such information is not maintained by this Ministry,” he said.

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The Ministry in its reply said in case of a company which is undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), on its successful resolution or liquidation, the claims of the employees and workers are adjudicated in terms of orders passed by the Adjudicating Authority. ”Further, cases where companies are under winding up/liquidation, the claims of workmen/employees, including pending wages and other admissible statutory dues, are dealt with by the Liquidator in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act or the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, as the case may be. The Liquidator invites and adjudicates claims of workmen/employees and distributes the proceeds realised from the assets of the company in accordance with the statutory order of priority, subject to availability of funds,” the Ministry said.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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