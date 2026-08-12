Over 6,000 industrial units in Pune shuttered in last five years: Union Ministry

As many as 6,433 industrial units have shut shop in Pune district in the last five years. In the same period, 12,009 industrial units have closed down in Mumbai city while 4,704 have shut down in Thane district. Collectively, Maharashtra has seen closure of over 36,211 industrial units in the last five years, the Ministry of Corporator Affairs, Government of India wrote in a reply Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje, who represents the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking To The Indian Express on Wednesday, Waje said he had sought written reply from the Ministry last month regarding the number of private companies that closed operations in Maharashtra during the last five years, sector-wise and district-wise, particularly in industrial hubs like Nashik, Pune and Sambhajinagar, where thousands of workers’ livelihoods is at stake. ”The Ministry provided me with the information on Monday,” he said.

”At the same time, I had sought details of whether the government is aware that a majority of displaced employees have received neither rehabilitation nor statutory dues, and the steps taken to ensure payment of Provident Fund, gratuity and pending wages; whether any special rehabilitation package is being implemented for workers affected by company closures in Maharashtra,” he said.

The MP said he has also asked for details as to whether the government proposes tax incentives and location- based benefits to attract genuine industries to rural and backward districts of Maharashtra to generate employment.

Waje said the Ministry in its reply said Companies Act, 2013 and IBC have provisions regarding liquidation and dissolution. ”Provisions regarding removing the name of companies from the register of companies, are dealt with under the Companies Act ,2013,” the Ministry said while providing details of the number of private companies which have been liquidated, dissolved or struck off.

”As per the details provided by the Ministry, Mumbai City has the highest number of closure of industries at 12,000 in the last five years, followed by Pune which has seen closure of 6,433 industries units and Thane district where 4000 industrial units have shut shop,” he said.

The MP said the Minister has not provided information on the workers affected due to closure of operations of private companies. ”The Ministry said such information is not maintained by this Ministry,” he said.

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The Ministry in its reply said in case of a company which is undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC), on its successful resolution or liquidation, the claims of the employees and workers are adjudicated in terms of orders passed by the Adjudicating Authority. ”Further, cases where companies are under winding up/liquidation, the claims of workmen/employees, including pending wages and other admissible statutory dues, are dealt with by the Liquidator in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act or the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, as the case may be. The Liquidator invites and adjudicates claims of workmen/employees and distributes the proceeds realised from the assets of the company in accordance with the statutory order of priority, subject to availability of funds,” the Ministry said.