Maharashtra: In Manchar village, special Covid Care Centre for children

In anticipation of the supposed effect on children from the third wave of COVID 19, a few good samaritans of Manchar, in Ambegaon taluka of Pune have come forward to start a dedicated Covid Care Centre (CCC) for children. Former sarpanch Datta Ganjale, said they have pulled in resources to start the center after noticing an increasing number of children getting affected by the virus.

Located around 60 km away from Pune, Manchar has seen an uptick of infections during the second wave of COVID.

Ganjale’s 15-year-old daughter was afflicted by the virus, so he says he has seen how painful it can be for both the child and the parents to handle the isolation that comes with the disease.

Talking about their decision to start the centre, Ganjale said it was taken after they realised how children need to be treated in a different manner than adults. “A normal hospital would scare the children The rooms have to be decorated in a different way and we have to ensure the child is not frightened in isolation,” he said. Thus, the 50 bedded center has bright colours and toys to keep the children engaged. Five beds have oxygen facilities in case the children require them. For very young children who would not be able to live apart from their parents, the center also has the facility to house the parents.

Doctors in Manchar have agreed to man the facility free of cost.

The facility which is named after the late Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray is slated to be inaugurated later today by MP Sanjay Raut.