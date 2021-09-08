Maharashtra: In first round of admissions, 80 pc seats allotted in govt ITIs

Over 80 per cent of the total available seats across Industrial Training Institute (ITIs) in Maharashtra have been allotted in government ITIs at the end of the first round of centralised admissions for the current academic year.

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) released the first-round allotment list on Monday. Students who have been allotted seats under round one must confirm their admission by September 11.

As many as 417 out of 976 ITIs in Maharashtra are run by the government. Of the total student intake of 1,46,284, government ITIs have 92,336 and private institutes have 53,948 seats. This year, the total student registration and admission applications submitted was the lowest, as compared to the last five years.

In the first of the four rounds of the ongoing centralised admission, a total of 75,061 students were allotted seats in government ITIs and 15,480 in private ITIs.