Maharashtra: Improved ‘treatment’ may lead to increase in orange export from state

Orange is an important produce grown extensively in Wardha, Nagpur, Amravati and other districts of Vidarbha. (File photo) Orange is an important produce grown extensively in Wardha, Nagpur, Amravati and other districts of Vidarbha. (File photo)

A new and improved treatment of oranges for export markets has kindled hope towards increased export of the fruit from Maharashtra. The first consignment of “treated” oranges left for Dubai from Mumbai via sea last week, and is set to reach the Middle East on February 19.

A joint project of Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) and Agricultural Produce Export Development Authority (APEDA), it involves sorting, washing and waxing of the fruit. Due to loose jacket of the Indian variety, growers of oranges are not able to explore foreign markets as the fruit often rots in transit.

Sunil Pawar, managing director of MSAMB, said waxing stopped the “respiration” of the fruit and prolonged its life span.

Orange is an important horticultural crop grown extensively in Wardha, Nagpur, Amravati and other districts of the Vidarbha region of the state. The fruit is exported to Bangladesh, Middle East and other countries but the quantum remains low. Low shelf life of the fruit is majorly responsible for low exports.

The new treatment was done at the packing house of MSAMB in Navi Mumbai. Instead of packing the fruit in boxes, it was transported in open crates, weighing 10 tonnes each, in refrigerated vans. At the Navi Mumbai facility, the fruit was graded, washed and waxed. The first consignment weighing 15.5 tonnes was from Amravati district. This season, MSAMB plans to facilitate the export of 40 tonnes of oranges from its facility.

