Maharashtra: IMD’s coldwave alert out for nine districts

Many areas in northern Maharashtra experienced severe cold conditions with Jalgaon’s minimum temperature falling to 5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Pune and neighbourhood areas, which reported 8.9 degrees C on Sunday, remained cooler than Mahabaleshwar which reported 13.7 degrees on the day.

Since last weekend, coldwave conditions swept through Vidarbha, Marathwada and northern Marathwada and the conditions will last till early Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

Coldwave conditions and cold day conditions — with temperatures falling 5 to 7 degrees below normal — are forecast over Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parhani, Nanded and Hingoli districts on Monday.

“Cold northerly winds are penetrating into northern Maharashtra resulting in both cold day and coldwave conditions. Temperatures will gradually rise thereafter as these conditions will abate from Tuesday,” an IMD official said.

Other major cities that reported cold conditions in the state are Gondia at 7.8 degrees C, Nagpur at 7.9 degrees C, Nashik at 8.4 degrees C, Malegaon at 8.6 degrees C, Aurangabad at 9.2 degrees C, Nanded at 9.6 degrees C, Akola at 10.1 degrees C, Parbhani at 10.5 degrees C and Solapur at 11 degrees C.

At present, there are no active weather systems affecting Maharashtra, but there continues the influence of northeasterly winds in lower levels. The IMD said after the passing of the present feeble western disturbance stream, a fresh one will affect northern India by February 2. Under its influence, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop and could mostly lead to wet weather over northwest India regions later in the week.