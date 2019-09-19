In parts of Maharashtra: IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rain till Friday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over central Maharashtra till Friday. Two weather systems are likely to remain active over Maharashtra region, causing very heavy rain over Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan during the next two days, along with heavy spells over Marathwada and Vidarbha till Thursday.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh coast. This system is likely to turn into a low-pressure system by Thursday morning. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation system persists close to the Goa-Karnataka coast. These two weather systems will cause fairly widespread rainfall over Maharashtra, particularly Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

The IMD has placed Pune, Mumbai, Raigad and Satara on red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday. This September is turning out to be a rather wet month for Pune, which otherwise sees only light spells.

Similar heavy rain is expected to continue over Raigad on Friday also, said IMD officials. Some other districts are on orange alert, issued in apprehension of extremely bad weather, and these include Palghar, Ratnagiri, Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindudhurgh and Kolhapur.

On Wednesday, rainfall was reported from Solapur (58 mm), Mumbai (38 mm), Lohegaon (13 mm) and Mahabaleshwar (7 mm).

Rainfall was reported throughout the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday over Matheran (80 mm), Karjat (60 mm), Dahanu (50 mm), Nagpur (48.7 mm), Ambernath (40 mm), Ahmednagar (38.2 mm), Parbhani (31.1 mm), Aurangabad (28.8 mm) and Mumbai (28.8 mm).

Similar heightened rainfall was recorded over ghat areas covering Lonavala, Tahmini, Koyana and Shirvan, with rainfall activity ranging between 40 mm and 50 mm in the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday.