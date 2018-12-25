Maharashtra: IMD warns of cold wave spell

After a brief interval, cold days will return to Maharashtra, with minimum temperatures set to drop again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast another cold wave spell during this week.

Since the beginning of the month, Madhya Maharashtra and some areas in north Maharashtra — such as Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar and Pune — have experienced severe cold conditions. Pune, which recorded 8.3 degrees Celsius last week, remained the coldest city in the state recently, while temperatures in the neighbouring areas hovered around 8 degrees Celsius.

“This time, cold wave conditions are expected to affect a larger area over Rajasathan, Gujarat, north Maharashtra and Madhya Maharashtra, due to which the night temperatures would drop by 2 degrees to 3 degrees Celsius below the normal mark,” said an official from IMD Pune.

Alongside Madhya Maharashtra, IMD has warned of severe cold wave conditions that will prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab till December 28.

Vidarbha, which generally experiences colder days compared to other regions in the state, has not seen a significant winter spell so far in this season. But the last week of 2018 may bring some chill to the region. Due to the direction of cold northerly winds, minimum temperatures in Vidarbha are expected to drop by December 26.