Maharashtra: IMA to protest unilateral fixing of rates for Covid treatment at private hospitals

The state government order dated August 31 to unilaterally fix rates to be charged by private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment has not been well received by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which has threatened a massive protest and petitioning the High Court over the decision.

An emergency state council meeting of IMA Maharashtra was held on September 4, where a resolution was unanimously approved to reject the circular issued on August 31. Close to 45,000 doctors from all the 216 branches of IMA Maharashtra will stage peaceful protests, with effect from September 10, in front of the offices of collectors, deputy collectors, municipal commissioners, district administrative officers, civil surgeons, among others. A doctors’ rally will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai as well.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president of IMA Maharashtra, said low treatment rates at Covid hospitals were fixed unilaterally without any discussion with doctors or hospital bodies, and that due to these rates, many private hospitals in the state were on the verge of closing down.

Doctors will also hold a 10-minute silent tribute on September 9 for their peers who have died in the line of duty during the pandemic by gathering in front of their clinics or hospitals. All branches of IMA Maharashtra will burn replicas of their medical registration certificates at branch offices.

Dr Bhondwe said the IMA condemned the “undemocratic” behaviour of the state government, and its apathy towards doctors.

