ICSE results: Maharashtra records 99.93% pass rate, 99.88% for ISC

279 schools in the state presented candidates in the ICSE examination while 81 schools presented candidates for the ISC examination.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneApr 30, 2026 08:15 PM IST
ICSE results: Maharashtra records 99.93% pass rate, 99.88% for ISCMultiple schools in Pune recorded passing rates of 100 per cent in ICSE. (File Photo/ Representative)
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Students in Maharashtra achieved a pass rate of 99.93 per cent in ICSE and a pass rate of 99.88 percent in ISC results declared on April 30. In total, 30,393 students appeared for the ICSE examination and 4,061 students appeared for the ISC examination. This means that only 21 students failed the ICSE examination while five students failed the ISC examination in the state.

279 schools in the state presented candidates in the ICSE examination while 81 schools presented candidates for the ISC examination.

In Maharashtra for ICSE, boys and girls both recorded a passing percentage of exactly 99.93. However, the press release by the board says that boys performed better, implying a marginally better performance. In ISC, girls recorded a passing percentage of 99.95 per cent while boys recorded a passing percentage of 99.79 per cent.
In India overall, ICSE recorded a passing rate of 99.18 per cent while ISC recorded a passing rate of 99.13 per cent. 2,58,721 candidates appeared for the ICSE examination while 1,03,316 candidates appeared for the ISC examination.

The ICSE examination has been conducted in 67 written subjects including 20 Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, and one classical language. The ISC examination was conducted for 45 written subjects with 13 Indian languages, two foreign languages, and two classical languages.

Pune schools

Multiple schools in Pune recorded passing rates of 100 per cent in ICSE. This includes Pear Drop School, where Asfa Javedpasha Peerzade achieved top marks at 96.4 per cent while Yusuf Aliasgar Babat came second with 96.2 per cent.

St Matthews Academy also recorded a 100 per cent pass result in ISCE. Dhairya Giri with 96.43 per cent topped the science stream while Mugdha Shimpi with 90.10 per cent topped the EVS stream.

Vidya Pratishthan’s Magarpatta City Public School is another school that recorded a pass rate of 100 per cent. Vidhi Hire secured the first rank with 99.2 per cent marks while Riya Rajbhut secured the second rank, receiving 99 per cent marks.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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