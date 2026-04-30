ICSE results: Maharashtra records 99.93% pass rate, 99.88% for ISC

Students in Maharashtra achieved a pass rate of 99.93 per cent in ICSE and a pass rate of 99.88 percent in ISC results declared on April 30. In total, 30,393 students appeared for the ICSE examination and 4,061 students appeared for the ISC examination. This means that only 21 students failed the ICSE examination while five students failed the ISC examination in the state.

279 schools in the state presented candidates in the ICSE examination while 81 schools presented candidates for the ISC examination.

In Maharashtra for ICSE, boys and girls both recorded a passing percentage of exactly 99.93. However, the press release by the board says that boys performed better, implying a marginally better performance. In ISC, girls recorded a passing percentage of 99.95 per cent while boys recorded a passing percentage of 99.79 per cent.

In India overall, ICSE recorded a passing rate of 99.18 per cent while ISC recorded a passing rate of 99.13 per cent. 2,58,721 candidates appeared for the ICSE examination while 1,03,316 candidates appeared for the ISC examination.