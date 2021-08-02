Maharashtra HSC results to be declared tomorrow

This year, the board exams were cancelled owing to the ongoing pandemic and the results have been calculated based on a three-year assessment formula by schools | Representational image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results of the Class XII, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations on Tuesday, August 3, at 4pm. This year, the board exams were cancelled owing to the ongoing pandemic and the results have been calculated based on a three-year assessment formula by schools.

Students can check their results post 1pm on the website, www.mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same. The other website where the results will be declared are www.hscresult.mkcl.org, www.hscresult.11thadmission.org.in and https://msbshse.co.in.

The marks of HSC students have been calculated based on a 30:30:40 formula, which is the ‘best of three’ subject marks of Class 10, final exam marks of Class 11 and remaining based on college-level assessment in Class 12, which can be either unit tests, first-semester exams, or practice exams. For the practical component, marks have been awarded based on the state board’s existing policy.

The same mode of assessment has been used to assess the performance of a candidate appearing for Minimum Competency Vocational Courses, Bifocal Vocational Courses & courses aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).