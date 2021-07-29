Maharashtra: HSC results not expected on Friday, says state board chief

According to the notification, prior to the announcement of cancellation of HSC exams, digital hall tickets were issued to schools or junior colleges on April 3, which they may have distributed to students. (File Photo)

Even as rumours were rife across social media on Thursday that the results of Class 12, Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examinations would be announced on Friday, July 30, Chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Dinkar Patil, confirmed that the results will not be declared on Friday.

Stating that there has been some delay and difficulty in processing the results due to the sudden floods and excessive rainfall in parts of the state, Patil said the board was hoping to declare results at the earliest.

The Supreme Court had recently directed all state boards to declare Class 12 results by July 31.

“We will issue a notification for students a day before announcing the results so there is no need to speculate. We have not announced any result declaration on Friday. As far as declaring results on Saturday, July 31,, is concerned, I can just say that all our divisional boards are working hard and work on the result is going on,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a notification issued on Thursday, MSBSHSE Secretary Ashok Bhosale informed HSC students that a link has been made available on the main board website, https://mh-ssc.ac.in/, for students to confirm their seat numbers, which will be needed to access HSC results, whenever they are announced.

According to the notification, prior to the announcement of cancellation of HSC exams, digital hall tickets were issued to schools or junior colleges on April 3, which they may have distributed to students. However, if some schools failed to do so or if a student has not received the same, they can visit the board website, enter details of their district, taluka and name, to get the hall ticket number.

Since the hall ticket number is a must to access the results, senior MSBSHSE officials said this is being done to ensure no last-minute confusion takes place after the results are announced.

The MSBSHSE has already faced major embarrassment last week, when Class X, SSC results were declared, and the board website crashed within minutes of the announcement and remained unavailable throughout the day.