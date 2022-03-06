Maharashtra HSC question paper error: Students to get 1 mark each

March 6, 2022 3:30:28 am
ADMITTING ITS error in the English language paper of Class XII, Higher Secondary Certificate examination, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has granted one mark to every student who attempted an erroneous question printed in the exam paper on Friday. On March 4, approximately 14 lakh students across Maharashtra wrote the first paper of the HSC exam which was the English examination.
By evening, the board received complaints from students that one of the questions in the exam paper was incorrect.
The exams are being held in offline mode after a gap of nearly two years.
