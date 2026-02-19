Maharashtra HSC exams: 39 examination staff suspended in mass-copying cases

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Wednesday informed it has suspended 39 examination staff in relation to mass-copying cases during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination. These cases were recorded in the districts of Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalna. A mass-copying case was also recorded in Washim on February 16, and suspensions are expected to take place in the coming days.

The first three cases were recorded on the first day during the English language examination. At the Arts and Science Junior College in Chausala, Beed, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against 17 people after it was observed that students were involved in mass copying and that the supervisor and centre director were directly or indirectly helping them. Twelve of the 17 examination staff at the centre have been suspended till date.