Maharashtra HSC exams: 39 examination staff suspended in mass-copying cases

MSBSHSE Interim Chairperson Nandkumar Bedse said the suspended officials include teachers of private-aided schools and Zila Parishad employees.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneFeb 19, 2026 03:21 PM IST
HS StudentsMaharashtra HSC exams commenced on February 10. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Wednesday informed it has suspended 39 examination staff in relation to mass-copying cases during the ongoing Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination. These cases were recorded in the districts of Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Jalna. A mass-copying case was also recorded in Washim on February 16, and suspensions are expected to take place in the coming days.

The first three cases were recorded on the first day during the English language examination. At the Arts and Science Junior College in Chausala, Beed, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against 17 people after it was observed that students were involved in mass copying and that the supervisor and centre director were directly or indirectly helping them. Twelve of the 17 examination staff at the centre have been suspended till date.

Similarly, at the Rashtriya Higher Secondary School in Jaitapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an FIR was registered against 24 people as students in the classroom were found involved in mass copying. Thereafter, 21 of the 24 examination staff were suspended.

Cases of malpractice were also observed in three schools in Jalna: Jambuvant Higher Secondary School in Rohilagad, Prabodankar Thackeray Higher Secondary School in Shahgad, and Chhatrapati Shivajinagar Higher Secondary School in Ankushnagar. All six examination staff involved have been suspended.

The fourth case was observed in Washim district at Shri Mainagiri Maharaj School and Junior College during the physics paper on February 16. A flying squad led by Sanjay Sasane, Regional Education Officer, found that the staff members were helping the students in mass copying.

Nandkumar Bedse, Interim Chairperson, MSBSHSE, said, “The suspended officials include teachers of private-aided schools and Zila Parishad government employees. We will have zero tolerance for any kind of malpractices, and strict action will be taken.”

Proceedings are underway to register an FIR in the case in Washim, and instructions have been given to suspend the teachers concerned, Bedse added.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune.

