Maharashtra HSC board exams begin today; 248 centres declared sensitive

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 09:25 AM IST
hsbc examThe examinations will be conducted across 10,664 junior colleges, with students appearing at 3,387 main centres. (File image)
The Maharashtra State Board’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 10, with 15,32,487 candidates registered across the state. As many as 248 examination centres, where malpractice or other issues were reported in the past five years, have been declared sensitive.

Of the total candidates, 7,99,773 are from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

The gender ratio continues to remain skewed, with 8,20,229 male candidates, 7,12,240 female candidates and 18 transgender candidates registered for the exams.

The examinations will be conducted across 10,664 junior colleges, with students appearing at 3,387 main centres. “Ninety-five per cent of these centres are equipped with CCTV cameras,” said Nandkumar Bedse, temporary chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Copy-free initiative

As part of the annual copy-free initiative launched by the state government, staff at the 172 centres that do not have CCTV cameras have been transferred. In addition, the board has declared 248 centres as sensitive.

A total of 271 flying squads have been appointed across the state. Vigilance committees have also been constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the District Collector, while special flying squads have been formed by the divisional boards. Board members and district-level government officers have been instructed to conduct surprise visits to examination centres.

Cases will be registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982, against those who instigate, aid or abet malpractices, as well as those directly involved in such acts at any examination centre.

The state board has also clarified that xerox centres will remain closed within a 500-metre radius of examination centres, instead of the usual 100 metres.

Instructions for students

Candidates have been instructed to reach their examination centres at least half an hour before the scheduled start time. Students appearing for the morning session must be present in the examination hall by 10.30 am, while those appearing for the afternoon session must report by 2.30 pm. As per existing norms, an additional 10 minutes will be provided at the end of the stipulated examination time.

For mental health support, 10 counsellors have been appointed at the state board level, while two counsellors have been appointed at the divisional board level for each district, who will be available to students over the phone.
The counsellors’ helpline numbers are: 9960644411, 7972573742, 9834984583, 9359978315, 8169202214, 9371661255, 7208421381, 7701956068, 8421159528, 9404783996.

Gender

Candidates

Male

8,20,229 

Female

7,12,240

Transgender

18 

Branch

Candidates

Science

7,99,773

Arts

3,80,692

Commerce

3,20,152

Vocational

27,378

ITI

4,492

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

