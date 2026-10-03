51% member nod now mandatory for housing society redevelopment in Maharashtra

The civic body grants permission for the development or redevelopment of a building, but the legal process preceding it is governed by rules framed by the state Cooperative Department. (File Photo)

The state Cooperative Department has made the participation of housing society members at every important stage of redevelopment mandatory, along with 51 per cent consent, a minimum of three tenders, video recording and open inspection of documents. The measures are aimed at preventing arbitrariness in the redevelopment process, which has often been undertaken without adequate participation of residential society members.

The decision is likely to have an impact on redevelopment projects across Maharashtra, particularly in Pune, which has seen a significant number of redevelopment projects.

In the Pune civic body jurisdiction, around 30 per cent of the building permissions issued are for redevelopment. “We consider all proposals for building construction the same technically. There is no specific data to differentiate redevelopment proposals, but around 30 per cent of the building permissions are for the redevelopment of old buildings,” said Annirudha Pawaskar, city engineer of the Pune civic body.