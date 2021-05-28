Maharashtra: Home Minister visits Pune Police commissionerate

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil visited the Pune Police commissionerate on Friday to review the law and order situation in the city.

Walse Patil appreciated the general management police transfer system (GMPTS), developed by the city police for bringing transparency in the internal transfers of police officials and constabulary.

Walse Patil interacted with the top cops, including Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisave and others during his visit.

He took note of the works being done by various Pune City police cells and branches, like the Bharosa Cell and Senior Citizen’s Cell among others.