Maharashtra Home Minister seeks action against traffic cop who got two-wheeler and its rider lifted by crane

State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has asked top officials of Pune City Police to take action against a traffic policeman, who got a crane to lift a two-wheeler off the road, along with its rider.

The incident took place at 4.30 pm on Thursday, when a traffic policeman had an argument with a rider who had allegedly parked his motorcycle on the wrong side of the road in Nana Peth area. The traffic policeman then got the vehicle, along with the rider, lifted off the road, using a crane.

The crane used by the police for lifting vehicles picked up the motorcycle as well as its rider and placed it in the police vehicle.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. When asked about it, Walse-Patil, who was in Pune on Friday, told mediapersons that he has asked senior police officers to take action against the traffic cop.

The policeman, identified as havaldar Rajendra Chalwadi, has been transferred to the police control room.

