Maharashtra history textbook says vedic period diet was plant-based, removes caste reference

However, the new textbook stated, “Their diet consisted of grains, milk, curd, ghee, honey and vegetables. They used various foodgrains such as barley, wheat, rice and millet in their meals. Thus, their diet consisted of plant-based foods.”

Written by: Soham Shah
6 min readPuneAug 20, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Maharashtra history textbook, Maharashtra history textbook vedic period diet was plant-based, Maharashtra history textbook removes caste reference, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThis year, new NCERT-based textbooks for Classes 2,3,4 and 6 were introduced by the state board. Textbooks for class 1 were introduced last year while in the next three years, new textbooks for the other grades are scheduled to be introduced.
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A new History textbook for Class 6, introduced by the Maharashtra state board this year, states that diet during the vedic period was “plant-based”. A line about varna giving rise to birth-based caste and inequality, present in the previous version of the book, has also been removed, depicting a “cooperative and affectionate” vedic society. Historians of Ancient India told The Indian Express that such depictions are not historically accurate.

Textbook changes — diet

The previous version of the textbook mentioned that both vegetables and meat were part of the vedic diet. However, the new textbook stated, “Their diet consisted of grains, milk, curd, ghee, honey and vegetables. They used various foodgrains such as barley, wheat, rice and millet in their meals. Thus, their diet consisted of plant-based foods.”

Decades of scholarly texts have recorded meat-eating during the vedic period. Bibliography of Dietetics in Ancient and Medieval India by Sanskrit scholar Professor Shrikant Bahulkar, states that various meat preparations are present throughout vedic literature. “It was customary to cook a big ox or goat for a guest. Flesh of horses, barren cows, sheep and buffaloes was also cooked. The Samhitās of Yajurveda have many words for fishermen. Probably fish was also introduced as food during that period,” Bahulkar wrote.

Professor Shraddha Kumbhojkar, head of the History Department at Savitribai Phule Pune University, told The Indian Express, “Vedic literature mentions that different kinds of meat were consumed, in ceremonies as well as casually.”

Professor of History at Ashoka University Upinder Singh said the paragraphs in the new book, “come across as an attempt to idealise the Vedic age by editing out the evidence of meat-eating and presenting this age as marked by piety, peace and harmony. There is actually plenty of evidence from ancient texts and archaeology of meat-eating in ancient India.”

The textbooks are prepared by Balbarti (Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research).

Archeologist Shubhangana Atre, chairperson of Balbharti’s History Committee for class 6 to 8, also agreed that there was well-recorded meat consumption in the vedic period. Defending the change she said, “After the beginning of our agriculture, plant-based food was introduced and that became the main part of their diet. Whereas meat was also a part of the diet. The authors didn’t mention it because it was not mainly about diet, it was about culture and the progression of culture…In Harappan civilization chapter it (meat) is mentioned.”

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— Varna and caste

On caste, the previous version of the textbook said that the four varnas — Brahman, Kshatriya, Vaishya, and Shudra — were initially based on occupation but later came to be determined on the basis of birth. “This gave rise to castes. The caste system led to inequality in society,” the book stated.

In contrast, the new textbook said, “People interacted with one another with a spirit of cooperation and affection. Every individual held a specific responsibility and status within society. Vedic society was structured into four Varnas: Brahmana, Kshatriya, Vaishya and Shudra.”

Prof Kumbhojkar said that in the previous version, “there was acceptance that there was inequality, there is a reasoned process of transition from Varna to Jati and a clear negative value attached to the caste system. However, the new book uses words such as cooperation and affection while describing the hierarchical Varna structure. This is a description that is inconsistent with evidence. eg. Rigveda 2.12.4, 4.28.4, and 7.19.2 mention that Indra subjugated the Dasa Varna and Dasyu people.”

She said the claim that people interacted with a spirit of cooperation and affection during the Vedic period is also inconsistent with records of Gavishti battles for cows that were snatched away by the enemy and the Ten Kings’ War in the Rigveda.

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Further, she said the new book has “removed the sting of caste by omitting it altogether and made the Varna hierarchy look like a lateral division, which it is not.”

Singh also pointed out that even slavery existed during the vedic period and many references to dasas and dasis (male and female slaves) were present.

On this, Balbharti’s Dr Atre said the change was made due to the textbook being targeted towards school children. “As they grow up they will understand the intricate structure of the society. But at this age when we tell them that it (caste) was based on birth, we are indirectly influencing their opinion. So we don’t want to do that now,” she said.

Textbooks and scholarship

On the purpose and scope of school textbooks, Prof Kumbhojkar said, “History textbooks serve the purpose of creating an authoritative narrative about the past. If a textbook tries to gloss over some historical facts and make vague claims of ‘positivity in society’, the pupils will have an incorrect understanding of the past. This is not what the NEP has envisaged. A balanced narration of the different aspects of the past is what one would like to see in the textbook,” she remarked.

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Similarly Prof Singh said, “The dharma of a historian is to dispassionately analyse the evidence from the past rather than pick out certain episodes for glorification (or denigration, for that matter).”

More new textbooks in line

This year, new NCERT-based textbooks for Classes 2,3,4 and 6 were introduced by the state board. Textbooks for class 1 were introduced last year while in the next three years, new textbooks for the other grades are scheduled to be introduced.

Anuradha Oak, Director of Balbharti, said the issues would be discussed with the textbook setting committee and any necessary changes will be incorporated in the next editions.

 

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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