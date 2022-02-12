Maharashtra hints it may reverse plan to allow wine sale in supermarkets

Following widespread opposition and a hunger strike threat from social activist Anna Hazare, the Maharashtra government has indicated that it may walk back its plan to allow wine to be sold in supermarkets and walk-in stores.

On Saturday the excise department’s principal secretary met Hazare and handed over to him a letter saying the government would proceed only after holding wide consultations. Minister Dilip Walse Patil had also met the activist.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told mediapersons that the government was in talks with Hazare. “Today, Principal Secretary Valsa Nair Singh has gone to Ralegan Siddhi with a letter that says the government will formulate rules about wine sale in supermarkets only after seeking citizens’ suggestions and objections. After receiving the suggestions from citizens, an appropriate decision will be taken. No final decision has been taken so far,” said Pawar.

“We take a decision after wide consultations like we did with the Shakti Bill. Hence, in this case also, we would take a final decision after discussions with all the stakeholders,” he added.

On January 27, the state cabinet passed a proposal to allow the sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in stores with an area over 1,000 square feet. Earlier this week, Hazare announced an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 to protest against the proposal that he said would have a corrupting influence on the youth and lead to discord within families.

BJP leaders such as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, right-wing organisation Shivaprathisthan Hindustan’s Sambhajirao Bhide Guruji, and Bandatatya Karadkar, a preacher from the Warkari sect, have issued statements opposing the government move.