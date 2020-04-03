In Maharashtra, highest number of persons with COVID-19 in age group of 31-50 years

An age-wise break-up shows that 136 persons who had the infection were in the age group of 31-50 years. (Representational Image) An age-wise break-up shows that 136 persons who had the infection were in the age group of 31-50 years. (Representational Image)

Even as Maharashtra added another 67 cases on Friday, with the number of people with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) climbing to 490 in the state, a recent analysis by the state Health department of 335 persons who had the infection shows that a majority were men in the age group of 31 to 50 years.

India, which reported its first coronavirus case on January 30 this year, has seen a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 infections and till 8 pm on Friday, according to reports there were 2,547 active cases and 62 deaths. A total of 162 persons have been cured and discharged.

The state analysis shows that of the 335 people, 205 were men and 130 were women. There were seven children with COVID-19 infection who were below 10 years of age. An age-wise break-up shows that 136 persons who had the infection were in the age group of 31-50 years.

There were 27 persons who had coronavirus disease in the age group of 11 to 20 years, and between 21 and 30 years of age there were 63 persons who had COVID-19, There were 43 persons who were in the age group of 51 to 60 years who had the infection.

There were another 40 people with COVID-19 who were in the age group of 61 to 70 years, while 10 people who had coronavirus were in the age group 71 to 80 years. There were three persons who were in the age group of 81 to 90 years, said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, adding that six persons were missing from this list and data was being updated.

Dr Awate said the analysis will help them identify those persons at highest risk of COVID-19 infection. Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed cases and so far the Indian Council of Medical Research has maintained that there is still no evidence of community transmission of coronavirus in the country.

Most cases in the country and in the state were of people who had a travel history to affected countries, or who had come in contact with a person who had recently travelled abroad, Awate said, adding that this was local transmission.

“However, with more cases, this analysis will help us identify who is most at risk for the infection. A majority of those who died had co-morbidities and other medical complications and were in the 60-plus age group,” he said.

Meanwhile, containment clusters have been set up in Mumbai, which has the highest number of cases at 278 and 19 deaths, in Pune which has 70 cases and two deaths. Sangli has 25 cases and Ahmednagar has 20 cases. Containment clusters have also been set up at Pimpri-Chinchwad, Yavatmal and Nagpur.

