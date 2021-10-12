Maharashtra govt asks students to apply for scheme offering scholarships for foreign varsities

With the last date for submission of applications drawing closer, the department of higher education has sent letters to all universities and colleges in the state asking them to inform students about Maharashtra government’s scholarship scheme for admission to foreign universities, and encourage them to apply for the same.

Started two years back, the scheme sanctions foreign scholarships to 20 meritorious students from the open category who wish to pursue graduation, post-graduation or PhD studies in foreign universities or higher educational institutes that have been placed among the top 200 in the Times Higher Education or QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking.

The last date for applying for the scheme is October 18.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the scheme was not implemented last year.

In a letter sent on October 8 by Kirankumar Bander, joint director, higher education department, the colleges were informed that besides students from the current academic year (2021-22), those who had taken admissions last year in foreign universities can also apply for the scholarships. Although, the fee will be paid for the current year only. Only those students whose family income does not exceed Rs 8 lakh per year can apply for the scheme.

The applications are available online on the website of the Directorate of Technical Education (www.foreignscholarship2021.dtemaharashtra.gov.in) until 5pm on October 18. After applying online, students would be required to take a copy of their applications and all necessary documents as mentioned on the portal to the nearest divisional office of the higher education department for verification before 5pm on October 20.