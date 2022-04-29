Early onset of extreme heat catches Maharashtra unawares, experts advise citizens to practise caution

Extreme heat hitting the state early this year has caught several unawares, say experts. As on April 28, Maharashtra has reported 21 heat stroke deaths and more than 338 patients with heat-related illnesses. There has also been a rise in heat-related infections and in Nagpur alone, officials said, more than 7,000 people with heat rash (miliaria) have been treated until now.

Several districts in Maharashtra have reported above-normal temperatures in March-April this year. The Vidarbha and central Maharashtra regions have been reeling under a heat wave early on even as western Maharashtra districts such as Pune have also been facing maximum temperatures up to 42 degree Celsius.

While nine heat stroke deaths were reported in 2019, there were two deaths in 2018, 13 in 2017 and 19 in 2016. No heat-related deaths were recorded in 2020-2021 due to the Covid pandemic, Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said. India has already suffered the hottest March in 122 years of weather data being recorded.

“Bramhmapuri town in Chandrapur district has already reached soaring temperature of 44 degree Celsius. We have asked nodal officers and health officials in Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions to inform citizens about IMD alerts and take up measures in districts like Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Akola and others to ensure citizens follow advisories like not stepping outdoors between 12 noon and 3 pm,” Dr Awate said.

Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy Director of Health Services, Nagpur division, told The Indian Express that cooling rooms have been set up at primary health centres, rural hospitals, sub-district hospitals and district hospitals. “We have reported at least 7,128 heat-related infections like miliaria (a heat rash that develops when blocked pores or sweat ducts trap perspiration under the skin),” he added.

According to the state health department, there have been seven suspected heatstroke deaths in Nagpur followed by four in Jalgaon, three in Akola, two in Jalna and one each in Amravati, Aurangabad, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Parbhani.

Experts have noted that the forecast temperatures were similar to those seen in during the deadly heatwaves that hit India and Pakistan in May-June 2015.

Several experts have pointed out that extreme heat so early in the year is particularly dangerous.

“In Nagpur, four beggars were found dead on the footpath and reported to be suspect heat-stroke death cases. Workers, labourers and vendors whose livelihood is based on outdoor work have to be extremely careful,” Dr Awate said.

Dr Dileep Mavalankar, Director of Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, said, “This is a very early heat wave and these normally have a higher rate of mortality since adaptation and preparedness is lower during the months of March and April.”

Cities should monitor all-cause mortality data daily along with data on hospital admissions and ambulance calls to compare it with the last five years of data to get the real indication of heat stress on mortality, he said.

Dr Chandni Singh, senior research consultant with the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), said severe under-reporting of heatstroke deaths could be likely. “It was not anticipated that March and April would be so hot. This could also be among the reasons why people were not prepared enough,” Dr Singh added.