Maharashtra: Hearing-impaired agitators withdraw protest as govt accepts most demands

A DAY after they were caned by the Pune City Police, hundreds of hearing-impaired agitators withdrew their protest after the state government made a statement in the Assembly agreeing to a majority of their demands.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also invited representatives of the State Level Association of the Deaf for a meeting on Thursday to discuss the rest of the demands raised by the protesters.

The hearing-impaired agitators had been demonstrating outside the Commissionerate of Social Welfare in Pune since Monday to press for various demands, such as provision of better educational facilities, more teachers who can teach different subjects in sign language, appointments and reservations in government jobs, among others.

In a statement in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, state Social Justice Minister Rajkumar Badole said the chief minister has earlier met representatives of the associations that participated in the protest, and some of their demands have already been accepted. He also read out the promises the government has made in the wake of the latest agitation.

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Social Justice Dilip Kamble visited the protest venue and held several meetings with leaders of the agitation. He conveyed the state government’s acceptance of their demands and also handed over a copy of the statement made by Badole in the House. The demands accepted by the government include setting up of two more higher education institutes for the hearing-impaired in Latur and Nashik divisions, appointment of sign language experts in government-run schools, appointment of sign language experts in two ITIs in each district.