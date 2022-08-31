scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Maharashtra health minister pays surprise visit to Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital, enquires about HMIS

Sawant, who visited the hospital on Sunday and Tuesday, directed the authorities to step up measures at outpatient departments like painting the wards and others

Dr Bharti Daswani, Medical Superintendent at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said the HMIS system has been shut since July and all reports are being sent and monitored offline. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant paid a surprise visit to Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital and took stock of some of the grievances at the government-run facility including the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), which has been non-functional for a month.

Sawant, who visited the hospital on Sunday and Tuesday, directed the authorities to step up measures at outpatient departments like painting the wards and others.

Official sources, however, pointed out the funds for activities are issued by the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department and not by the Directorate of Health Services.

There were also several raised eyebrows as implementation of laws and acts related to medical education come under the purview of the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department and not the public health department.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At Bal Thackeray Sena politics centre, Shivaji Park Dussehra rally turns ...Premium
At Bal Thackeray Sena politics centre, Shivaji Park Dussehra rally turns ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

B J Medical College Dean Dr Vinayak Kale said that the Health Minister visited the hospital briefly and enquired about the HMIS.

The state medical education and drugs department has discontinued the HMIS across its medical colleges since July this year.

According to officials, they are now scouting for a new vendor to implement the system. Hence, the doctors have to now keep a manual record of the notes and observations for each patient.

Advertisement

This has, however, led to delays. Pune-based Anand Kansal, who had taken his friend Tony Thankachan for treatment for a dog bite on Wednesday, said that he was surprised to see long lines at the counters.

“For paying Rs 20 registration charges, we had to stand in a long line. If measures like online payment are introduced at least minimal time will be spent in these administrative procedures,” he said.

Dr Bharti Daswani, Medical Superintendent at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said the system has been shut since July and all reports are being sent and monitored offline.

More from Pune
Advertisement

“However, to ease the crowded situation at some of the counters, the management at Sassoon General Hospital has opened two more counters. So, there are a total of eight counters,” she said.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 07:44:53 pm
Next Story

A ‘weakened’ Lok Ayukta for Kerala: Why Oppn is crying foul

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union

The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union

Premium
Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Ports, power, media: Adani's $37.4-bn footprint across businesses, explained

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

Opinion | 'Dobaaraa' doesn't feel like an Anurag Kashyap film. And that is good

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone

Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement