Maharashtra health minister pays surprise visit to Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital, enquires about HMIS

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant paid a surprise visit to Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital and took stock of some of the grievances at the government-run facility including the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), which has been non-functional for a month.

Sawant, who visited the hospital on Sunday and Tuesday, directed the authorities to step up measures at outpatient departments like painting the wards and others.

Official sources, however, pointed out the funds for activities are issued by the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department and not by the Directorate of Health Services.

There were also several raised eyebrows as implementation of laws and acts related to medical education come under the purview of the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department and not the public health department.

B J Medical College Dean Dr Vinayak Kale said that the Health Minister visited the hospital briefly and enquired about the HMIS.

The state medical education and drugs department has discontinued the HMIS across its medical colleges since July this year.

According to officials, they are now scouting for a new vendor to implement the system. Hence, the doctors have to now keep a manual record of the notes and observations for each patient.

This has, however, led to delays. Pune-based Anand Kansal, who had taken his friend Tony Thankachan for treatment for a dog bite on Wednesday, said that he was surprised to see long lines at the counters.

“For paying Rs 20 registration charges, we had to stand in a long line. If measures like online payment are introduced at least minimal time will be spent in these administrative procedures,” he said.

Dr Bharti Daswani, Medical Superintendent at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said the system has been shut since July and all reports are being sent and monitored offline.

“However, to ease the crowded situation at some of the counters, the management at Sassoon General Hospital has opened two more counters. So, there are a total of eight counters,” she said.